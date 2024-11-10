District to explore renaming Monticello

From 2017 through parts of COVID, I, along with other community leaders and parents in the CH-UH school district and Oxford Elementary PTA, identified an issue of equity within our elementary and middle schools that would have a long-term effect on our children's education. Through our then PTA program, we launched Courageous Conversations and held workshops and panel sessions to press the district to answer our long-unanswered questions and encourage parents to speak out. At the time, our specific focus was Oxford Elementary and Monticello Middle schools. What were we eager to bring visibility to, you ask? Redlining and a lack of resources.

As years went by, we continued our fight, and soon 2020 was here and COVID touched all our doorsteps. During this year, I continued the fight and requested a call to action which I wrote about in the Heights Observer, September 2020—"Remove Monticello name from CH school and street.”

From the city and our schools, I received pushback and little interest. The world was dying, we were struggling to breathe, and education was struggling to shift in the current climate. I was advised at the time that our schools could not handle such a request along with the challenges of COVID. It made sense.

In 2024, after four longs years, how excited was I to hear from Gabe Crenshaw, CH-UH school board member, that the topic was being raised again and asking me to be a voice. On Oct. 9, I jumped in my seat with joy when, as a CH-UH parent, I received a communication I never expected from our school superintendent, Elizabeth Kirby, stating:

“As we continue our efforts to reflect equity and inclusion across our district, we are beginning the formal process to consider renaming Monticello Middle School. This process, which has been under discussion since last year, will kick off with engagement opportunities for staff, families, students, and the broader community.”

Kirby outlined some key dates and steps. Two took place in late October. Upcoming dates and steps are:

Oct. 29 to Nov. 12: Launch of the community survey to gather feedback on the renaming.

Early November: Focus groups with staff, students, and community members.

December 2024/January 2025: Presentation of findings to the Board of Education and a final decision.





This is my daughter's senior year at Cleveland Heights High School and I cried tears of joy seeing the seeds we planted seven years ago come to fruition. What a testament as parents continue to fight for our children and our community! My next child is in second grade at Canterbury Elementary School and on track for Monticello Middle School.

I cannot wait to say: We are no longer a part of Thomas Jefferson's plantation.