Demand fair representation

Dictionary.com defines gerrymandering as “the dividing of a state, county, etc., into election districts so as to give one political party a majority in many districts while concentrating the voting strength of the other party into as few districts as possible.”

A fair system depends on legislative maps that reflect the overall preferences of voters. Fairly drawn maps lead to competitive districts where candidates have to earn the support of voters, and, once elected, participate in the legislative process in good faith and find common ground with the opposition. A supermajority achieved through maps designed to concentrate power in one party erases checks and balances within the legislative process. It is corruption at its worst, and that is what we have in Ohio.

Following the 2020 census, a commission made up of five Republicans and two Democrats had the job of redrawing legislative districts for the statehouse and Congress. The commission’s majority drew maps that the Ohio Supreme Court found to be unconstitutional seven times. Each time, the majority refused to follow the law and create more balanced legislative boundaries. They effectively ran out the clock, leaving us with the illegally drawn districts we have today.

The League of Women Voters of Ohio has noted that fair maps are a critical component of voter power. To educate the public on this issue, our local league chapters held a forum titled “The Impact of Gerrymandering on Education in the Heights” in September.

Panelist Jocelyn Resnick, ACLU Ohio policy director, offered background on what mapmakers need to do. Fair legislative districts reflect the preferences of voters of the state as a whole, and data from the most recent statewide elections are the guide. In 2020, the Republican candidate for president won 52 percent of the vote. That means Republicans should have a slight advantage, not a supermajority in both chambers of the Ohio Legislature, where they hold 26 of the 33 seats in the state senate and 67 of the 99 in the house. All house districts are up for election this month, but only 22 of the contests are competitive. Unless a lot of voters change parties, the supermajority will remain intact. Matt Huffman, senate majority leader, has made clear the implications of this imbalance: “We can do whatever we want.”

Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education Member Dan Heintz and LaBrae Local Schools Superintendent A.J. Calderone described how the imbalance has produced policies that undermine public schools, which serve 90 percent of Ohio students. Both leaders focused on the explosion of vouchers, which divert more than $1 billion from public education, the legislature’s primary responsibility. Calderone described legislative hearings where the minority party had no say and lawmakers felt no need to pay attention to his and other educators’ concerns. Prior to the rise of supermajority lawmaking, public education was a nonpartisan issue.

There is hope, however. If Issue 1, a ballot initiative, is approved by voters in November, citizens will draw future maps. Despite the confusing and misleading wording on the ballot, Issue 1 would ban gerrymandering. It would remove elected officials from mapmaking and give that job to citizens selected through a meticulous process designed to make voter representation the priority.

Democratic governance doesn’t start in the legislature. It starts with us, our vote, and legislative districts that make that vote count. We have to keep perfecting our democracy by giving citizens, not politicians, responsibility for drawing legislative maps.

A huge amount of effort by voting-rights activists went into getting this referendum on the November ballot, so don’t miss this hard-earned chance to shape our democracy and lawmaking. Vote yes on Issue 1!