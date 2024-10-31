Coventry PEACE preps for annual Lantern Fest
On Dec. 14, join Coventry PEACE Campus (CPC) for a magical celebration of light, creativity, and community—a day filled with free activities, the beloved Lantern Procession, and more.
Due to the owner’s decision to close the Coventry PEACE Building, this year’s Lantern Festival will be CPC’s final public event. The group invites the community to join in celebrating the creativity, community, and joy CPC has shared within the building’s walls, while it looks to the future with hope and gratitude.
On Friday, Nov. 22: CPC will host a Lantern Making Happy Hour at B Side Lounge.
On Saturday, Dec. 14: CPC will host a day of free activities, including:
- Coventry Village Holiday Festival
- Coventry School Alumni Reunion
- Lantern Making Workshops & Holiday Sing-Along
- Lantern Procession
- After Party & Holiday Karaoke
For details, or to RSVP, visit coventrypeacecampus.org/lanternfest.
The Lantern Festival is made possible thanks to a FutureHeights mini-grant.
Brady Dindia
Brady Dindia, a resident of University Heights, co-owns A BCD Creative, a boutique graphic design and communications firm. She is the board president of ARTFUL, a Cleveland Heights nonprofit that operates artist studios and offers career development in the Coventry PEACE Building. Dindia also serves as the board secretary for Coventry PEACE Inc.