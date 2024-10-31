Coventry PEACE preps for annual Lantern Fest

On Dec. 14, join Coventry PEACE Campus (CPC) for a magical celebration of light, creativity, and community—a day filled with free activities, the beloved Lantern Procession, and more.

Due to the owner’s decision to close the Coventry PEACE Building, this year’s Lantern Festival will be CPC’s final public event. The group invites the community to join in celebrating the creativity, community, and joy CPC has shared within the building’s walls, while it looks to the future with hope and gratitude.

On Friday, Nov. 22: CPC will host a Lantern Making Happy Hour at B Side Lounge.

On Saturday, Dec. 14: CPC will host a day of free activities, including:

Coventry Village Holiday Festival

Coventry School Alumni Reunion

Lantern Making Workshops & Holiday Sing-Along

Lantern Procession

After Party & Holiday Karaoke





For details, or to RSVP, visit coventrypeacecampus.org/lanternfest.

The Lantern Festival is made possible thanks to a FutureHeights mini-grant.