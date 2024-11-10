CH writer publishes first book

Cleveland Heights resident Sid Lenington’s book-length debut, Donovan’s M.I.A., is filled with taut, lyrical, and funny dispatches from the front lines of the Anthropocene.

He will be joining Dan Chaon, author of, most recently, Sleepwalker, for a reading and discussion as part of the Coventry Village Author Series at the Coventry Village Library on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m.

The book comprises two short stories and two novellas filled with images of garden hoses, donuts, lost puppets, troubled characters, and Rust Belt rot. It’s a glimpse into a mind which, blasted and cratered from decades of drinking, is beginning to heal after 13 years of sobriety.

His gritty musings are those of one who survived the horrors of addiction to gain a hard-won wisdom that grants him insight into the human condition while showing love and tolerance for others. The stories are equal parts delightful and disturbing. Think “Breaking Bad” meets that goofy Anthony Hopkins ventriloquist movie meets doom scrolling Instagram during the end times. Thematically, the stories tend to take up for the marginalized and dispossessed. While there’s humor, it’s often dark.

The book was a long time coming. Suzanne DeGaetano of Mac’s Backs-Books on Coventry said, “It’s totally worth the wait, and I knew it would be. I knew when he published a book it was going to be a great one, and this one is.”

Lenington has been writing since he was a wee lad growing up in Detroit during the 1960s and ‘70s. It is a time and place that is dear to him. Much of Donovan’s M.I.A. is set there.

“If you open up to the middle of the book you can smell coney dogs and hear the MC5,” Lenington said. “At least I can. I grew up off Woodward Avenue between Eight Mile and Nine Mile listening to CKLW, WJLB, and WABX. The Tigers won it all in 1968, the year after the uprising. Phillip Levine wrote poems about Down River factory life and Elmore Leonard wrote about gangsters. There’s a lot of culture and history there, but I prefer living here.”

After teaching for two years in rural Florida, Lenington moved to Cleveland in the 1980s and taught in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District for 28 years. He married, had three children and, all the while, his alcoholism progressed. His family and writing suffered.

“I was so delusional I thought I’d have to go to a Buddhist monastery in the Himalayas to get sober,” Lenington said. “I thought of myself as the deep and tortured artist. As it turns out, I ended up getting sober on the corner of Mayfield and Lee. That’s where Club 24 is. I love Cleveland Heights. It’s a great place to be a father, a grandfather, and an artist. There are so many kind and interesting people here.”

Anyone can find something to like in Donovan’s M.I.A. There are interpersonal relationships with heart, characters who never give up on someone who is lost, and an attempt to find the good in everyone. As Lenington often says, “Love as many people as you can today.”

At the age of 66, Lenington says he now understands what it’s like to be working on a deadline. He is currently writing a novel about an inner-city schoolteacher.

Donovan’s M.I.A. is available at Mac’s Backs and from Bookshop.org.