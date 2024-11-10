2024 marks two anniversaries for Flowerville

Flowerville, a full-service florist in University Heights, celebrated two significant anniversaries this year. Aug. 1, 2024, marked the 75th year the company has been in business and the 40th anniversary of the current owner’s purchase of the business.

Flowerville was founded by Max Meltzer, who started selling flowers in Cleveland in 1949. He opened his first brick-and-mortar store in East Cleveland shortly thereafter. In 1962, he moved to a growing area with a lot of new construction—the intersection of Warrensville Center and Silsby roads, in University Heights. Originally, the shop was located at 2261 Warrensville Center Road, in the building now referred to as Silsby Center.

Flowerville's current owner, Michael Day, started his own florist business as a high school student at St. Ignatius, creating bouquets and corsages for his friends for proms and other special occasions. His home-based business expanded to provide arrangements and gifts for his friends’ parents as well. In 1977, While a freshman at John Carroll University, Day began working at Flowerville.

On Aug. 1, 1984, Day purchased Flowerville from Meltzer, who retired after 35 years in business. In April 1999, after two years of renovation and new building, Day moved Flowerville from the strip storefront to a closed gas station across the street, at 2268 Warrensville Center Road, where it thrives today.

Over the years, Day has overseen the design and creation of thousands of arrangements for weddings, funerals, corporate events, holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, bar and bat mitzvahs, and—yes, still—proms. Additionally, he has assisted with national events, from presidential inaugurations to exclusive parties and receptions around the country.

“I’ve been in the industry for 49 years,” Day said. “Small businesses are difficult to sustain and require a great deal of dedication. It’s more challenging now than it was 40 years ago, in many ways. We are always looking for the right people to join our staff.

“Flowerville is one of, if not the, oldest continuous business in University Heights, but I’d like to retire someday. I hope to find someone willing to put in the time and effort to carry Flowerville into the future.”