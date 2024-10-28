Heights grad takes command of USS Asheville

Commander Michael DeBoer, a 2001 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and son of CH residents Glenn and Kathleen DeBoer, has taken command of nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS Asheville.

Known as the “Ghost of the Coast,” Asheville is an improved Los Angeles Class submarine. Home-ported in Apra Harbor, Guam, it is one of four forward deployed fast-attack submarines in the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

After graduating from Heights High as a self-described "lackluster" student, DeBoer enlisted in the Navy and became a sonar technician. While serving aboard the USS Kinkaid, he was selected to attend the United States Naval Academy, from which he graduated with honors in 2007. After receiving his commission, DeBoer reported to nuclear power school in Charleston, S.C., and began his career as a submarine officer.

Over nearly 20 years, DeBoer’s career has quite literally taken him to every corner of the planet, but he has never forgotten nor taken for granted his upbringing in Cleveland Heights—the community he is so proud to call home.

In his change-of-command speech, DeBoer quipped, “If you see a turtle on top of a fencepost, it didn’t get there by itself. I’d like to thank the people that got this particular Midwestern public school-educated turtle on top of this particular fencepost.”

DeBoer credits his upbringing in the diverse community of Cleveland Heights in enabling him to relate to and guide his sailors from every background. In addition to his parents, DeBoer recognized his teachers, coaches, and counselors at Heights High for encouraging him to pursue his dream of joining the Navy.

Upon completion of a planned maintenance period in San Diego, Asheville will return to Guam and to its mission of upholding national security and the freedom of the seas.