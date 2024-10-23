Noble Neighborhood Library manager to retire

With 16 years and two major renovations under her belt, Noble Neighborhood Branch Library Manager Constance Dickerson will retire at the end of November.

Dickerson’s time at the branch was characterized by a keen understanding of, and appreciation for, the Noble neighborhood, both its needs and the rich resources it offered.

“More than just a library services manager, she's truly been a member of the neighborhood working alongside so many others to find creative ways to cause us to thrive,” said Brenda May of the nonprofit organization Noble Neighbors. “Because of her leadership, Noble Neighborhood Library is both an anchor and a launchpad for so many wonderful community building initiatives.”

Dickerson, a Cleveland native who attended Hiram College, was drawn to library work after landing a job as a circulation assistant at Houston Public Library.

“Every time I moved, the library was the first place I found in my new neighborhood,” said Dickerson. “Getting the circulation job helped me to realize that this work called me.”

She started working at Heights Libraries in 2009 at the Lee Road branch as manager of Children’s Services, and quickly moved to the position of Noble Branch manager in 2011, just in time for the branch to undergo its first major renovation. A little more than 10 years later, she again shepherded her customers and staff through a second, more extensive renovation that was completed this past summer.

Dickerson cites this most recent renovation as one of her proudest achievements, giving her the opportunity to take stock of the neighborhood’s needs and find new ways to meet them. She took advantage of the branch’s temporary closure to explore outreach opportunities in the neighborhood, and encouraged her staff to do the same, resulting in programs such as staff storytimes at the local WIC office. She credits her staff for their creative thinking during the renovation. “I’ve been extremely gratified by having had the opportunity to hire a true dream team,” she said.

Dickerson also oversaw the creation of services for refugees and new citizens, including citizenship classes and ESOL programs. The Bhutanese refugee community in the Noble neighborhood held programs at the branch for years to help newcomers acclimate to their new community.

“During her nearly 16 years at Heights Library, Constance has been the epitome of an empathetic and nurturing leader, and mentor to staff and customers alike,” said Heights Libraries Deputy Director Kim DeNero-Ackroyd. “She cares deeply about the Noble community, as well as the professional development of her staff. She instinctively knows when someone needs extra attention or an ear to bend. I can’t tell you how many compliments I received about her, from staff and customers, during the nearly 13 years that we’ve worked together. She’s made positive impacts on so many lives and we will miss her tremendously.”

Asked what she will miss the most, Dickerson replied, “The people. Our customers and the staff. I love this community. I’ve worked at many types of libraries: school, academic, public branches and main libraries, and my absolute favorite has been Heights. It’s a place where people can grow and learn and share ideas. It draws and supports creative, smart, and interesting people.”