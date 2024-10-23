CH Historical Society receives state award

The Cleveland Heights Historical Society is a recipient of the State Historic Preservation Office's Public Education and Awareness Award for 2024.

Nominated specifically was the organization's “View from The Overlook” journal series, of which there have been 50 issues thus far; a 51st journal will soon be printed and sent to historical society members.

All 50 issues are accessible on at the historical society’s website: clevelandheightshistory.org.

The Preservation Office's statement reads: "Through its detailed exploration of local architecture, neighborhood development, and area history, the journal has made an outstanding contribution to understanding the built environment of Cleveland Heights and to historic preservation education in Ohio."