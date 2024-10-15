Library to 'mothball' Coventry PEACE Building

On Oct. 8, Cleveland Heights City Council and the Heights Libraries Board of Directors held a joint meeting to discuss Coventry PEACE Campus (CPC)—the building and its tenants.

The library-owned building’s current tenants primarily comprise a mix of nonprofit and arts organizations. Nine tenants failed to renew their 18-month leases by the April 1, 2024, deadline; the library subsequently permitted them to renew for six months, June through December 2024, with a month-to-month renewal option thereafter, subject to termination by tenant or landlord with 60-days’ notice. Three new tenants signed new 18-month leases last spring, effective July 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2025.

At the meeting’s start, CH Council President Tony Cuda noted that those present had gathered “in the spirit of collaboration,” to discuss the future of CPC.

It became evident early in the meeting that the library had made its decision—at least regarding the future of some of the building’s tenants.

“The library knows what it needs to do,” said Nancy Levin, Heights Libraries’ director. “We know that we are going to empty this building and mothball it until we have a plan that we like. We are allowed to do that.”

Referring to the tenants, Levin said, "We didn’t ask them to miss their deadline in April, but since we have a chance to get out, we’re going to get out."

[The Heights Observer asked a library spokesperson if the tenants with leases that extend through December 2025 will be able to remain in the building through the end of their leases. Thie spokesperson replied that she will not have an answer until after the Oct. 21 library board meeting.]

According to Vikas Turakhia, library board president, the board passed a resolution in September to begin a facilities study of the building, to determine potential uses.

The former school building had open-plan classrooms, and the related layout challenges make it “hard to rent and hard to show,” according to Levin.

“We will take till the end of the year to do our due diligence—to decide what I would recommend the library do with the building,” explained Levin. “It’s a separate issue than what we want to do about our tenants.”

Turakhia said, “One of the biggest issues has to do philosophically with the use of the building and the fact that it’s not open for public use.

“We have this philosophical hard line about it being public-oriented. . . . We’re looking at [the library’s] mission statement—it’s providing free access to things. Whatever is going on in that building, we want it to be part of our mission. We do know that what is there right now is not fitting philosophically with where the library needs to go with this.”

Levin said the board spent a “lot of time” at its Oct. 7 meeting defining terms, and took issue with CPC being characterized as an “arts hub” by tenants and some members of the Heights community.

“It was a hub for certain organizations,” said Levin, “not all of the artists in Cleveland Heights or University Heights.”

Cuda asked what the library saw as next steps. “If the tenants are out at the end of this year, and there’s no negotiating that, what would you like to see happen next?” he inquired.

“What you can do is help find these tenants a new place to be,” replied Levin. “That’s where your attentions can be very helpful in the short term. In the long term, let’s talk about an arts hub. But it’s not going to be in that building.”

To watch a video of the Oct. 8 joint meeting, go to the city of Cleveland Heights’ YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/watch?v=aR6vOH-YOBE.

To view Heights Libraries documents, including financial information, lease terms, and history of its ownership of CPC, go to heightslibrary.org, click on What’s New?, then Coventry PEACE Campus Project.

To read about some of the CPC tenants, and their recent e-mail regarding the library’s decision, go to coventrypeacecampus.org.