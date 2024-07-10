Free seminar offers estate-planning tips

On Oct. 10, join in a “YouTalk I Listen” seminar, hosted by Cleveland Heights City Council Vice President Davida Russell and K&M Partners, to learn essential information on estate planning. The seminar will be held in Cleveland Heights High School’s small auditorium, and will begin at 6:30 p.m.



This event is designed to provide vital information for individuals and families who own homes or other assets that they want to ensure are properly protected.



K&M Partners and Russell will cover explore crucial topics such as the advantages and disadvantages of a living will versus a trust, an in-depth explanation of how probate works, and strategies for protecting your home from being consumed by nursing-home costs.



Additionally, the seminar will cover the intersection of Medicare, Medicaid, life insurance, and other key aspects of estate planning.



This is an opportunity to learn how to make an estate plan that will safeguard your assets and secure your family’s future.

The seminar is free. To reserve a seat, go to https://tinyurl.com/estateplanseminarclehts.