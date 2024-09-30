Year-round program promotes library careers

Heights Libraries continues its efforts to encourage high school seniors and college students to consider a career in libraries with its Library Experience Program.

The program includes a general orientation to the library, various learning opportunities, and the hands-on experiential activities needed to fulfill the requirements of a variety of unpaid practicum or internships at high schools and colleges.

College student Josephine Halushka was this summer’s intern.

Currently a student at the College of William and Mary, Halushka worked with Youth Services Librarian Anne Tisch at the Lee Road branch. Halushka, whose family lives in Northeast Ohio, shadowed Tisch as she performed a wide range of tasks, including providing reference services and helping with multiple programs at all four branches: American Sign Language Storytime, an Inclusive Playdate program that welcomes children with different needs, the Exploding Watermelons STEAM program, the Lee Road Puzzle Swap, and more.

She also got a behind-the-scenes look at tasks such as book selection and purchasing, and how books are prepared to go out on the shelves.

“I’ve always been interested in books and libraries, and wanted to find a summer program that reflected that,” Halushka said. “I volunteered as a library page in high school in my hometown.”

While her ultimate current career goal is to work in book publishing, she said her career counselor recommended working at a bookstore or library would be good preparation. And, Halushka said, her experience at Heights Libraries has her considering the possibility of pursuing a master’s degree in library science.

“Never say never,” she said.

The Library Experience Program at Heights Libraries takes place year-round and students can apply anytime. More information, including applications, can be found at heightslibrary.org.