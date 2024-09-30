Save the date: UH Civic Awards are Nov. 13

University Heights is gearing up for a night of celebration and recognition as the annual Civic Awards returns on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The event will honor those who have made significant contributions to the community.

To recommend a UH resident for recognition, send an e-mail to info@universityheights.com by Oct. 15.

The Civic Awards—free to all—will again take place at the Jardine Room on the campus of John Carroll University. The festivities will begin with a reception at 6:30 p.m., with appetizers, a cash bar, and entertainment provided by the Mal Barron Quartet. The award ceremony will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m.

Rachel Vadaj, a John Carroll University alumna and WOIO 19 News reporter, will return to host the event again this year. “I cannot wait to return to my home away from home,” Vadaj said. “And I’m looking forward to seeing my buddy Cooper again.”

The awards will spotlight individuals and groups who have gone above and beyond in their dedication to the city. Categories for recognition include Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Employee of the Year and Co-Worker of the Year awards.

In a nod to the city's community spirit, the event will also present Good Neighbor awards, celebrating individuals who have made a notable difference in their neighborhoods through acts of kindness and support.

“The Civic Awards is not just an event,” said Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan. “It's a celebration of the collective efforts that make our city thrive.

“Whether you're a longtime resident or new to the community, this is a fantastic opportunity to witness and be a part of the special recognition of those who work tirelessly to make University Heights an even greater place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The annual Beautiful Home awards also will be announced at the ceremony.

The entertainment won’t stop once the awards start being distributed. Fresh off an amazing UH Summer Concert Series show, singer-songwriter and University Heights resident Jason Patrick Meyers will perform, as will Heights Poet Laureate Siaara Freeman.