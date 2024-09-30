Request a free tree and help combat canopy loss

The Heights’ tree canopy is facing unprecedented challenges. Aging heritage trees, severe weather events, and ongoing canopy loss are impacting the community’s environmental health and beauty. Residents can make a difference in their own front yards, however, by requesting a free tree from Heights Tree People (HTP).

HTP supplies and plants trees in people’s front yards for free. The nonprofit group is now accepting tree requests for the fall 2024 planting season.

To request a tree, fill out a short form at www.heightstreepeople.com/request-a-tree. An HTP tree stewards will set up a time to meet with you to select the best tree for your location.

After planting your new tree, the group will provide care instructions to ensure its successful growth. The group can also facilitate requests for tree lawn trees, which the cities of Cleveland Heights and University Heights provide and plant.

Since 2019, HTP has planted more than 1,221 trees in and around the Heights community. The nonprofit is currently partnering with Heights Libraries on the Coventry Urban Mini-Forest, and offering free programs, including Tree Planting and Tree Pruning how-tos.

Want to get involved? Volunteers are needed at the Coventry Mini-Forest fall planting days, starting Sunday, Oct. 6, 1–4 p.m., and running for six consecutive weeks.

According to the 2019 Cuyahoga County Urban Tree Canopy Assessment, despite concerted efforts to increase tree cover, Cuyahoga County has seen a significant reduction in its tree canopy: from 2011 to 2017 it lost 6,600 acres of tree canopy. Over that same period, Cleveland Heights, University Heights and Shaker Heights all saw a 10% decline in tree canopy.

Aging ‘heritage’ trees that once stood as majestic guardians of our neighborhoods are reaching the end of their natural lives. Their loss represents not just a blow to the local environment but also a loss of historical and cultural significance. As these trees decline, it’s crucial to plant new trees to ensure future generations can enjoy the benefits and beauty that these old trees once provided.

On top of this, intense, localized storms have become more frequent and destructive, further accelerating the loss of aging heritage trees. The loss of these giants not only affects the visual appeal of our neighborhoods but also disrupts local ecosystems and the balance of our urban forests.

Replanting trees is vital to reversing these effects and brings myriad environmental benefits. New trees absorb carbon dioxide, improve air quality, and provide habitat for local wildlife. A well-placed tree can significantly enhance a property’s value. Studies have shown that homes with mature trees tend to sell for more and have increased curb appeal. Trees add a sense of permanence and beauty that makes a home more attractive to potential buyers.

The good news: It's easy to be a part of the solution: When you plant a tree, you’re helping combat climate change, supporting local ecosystems, and investing in a greener, more resilient future for Cleveland Heights and University Heights.

To learn more, volunteer, or request your free tree, visit www.heightstreepeople.com.