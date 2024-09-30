Mr. Mayor, let us swim

I did something I never expected to do on Sept.3. I went to the Cleveland Heights City Council meeting in my bathing suit. I wasn’t the only one in swimwear; I was joined by the strong and proud swimming community of Cleveland Heights.

We have been asking repeatedly for the return of public lap, water aerobics, and family swimming hours at the new high school pool, which we enjoyed as a community until 2020. Prior to this, we had available swimming hours for years at the South Pool in the old high school building.

Our community has grown tired of Mayor Seren and the school board pointing fingers over the logistics of this amenity offered by countless other communities in Greater Cleveland and beyond.

This time, we took a more creative approach during the public comments portion of the meeting, to bring increased awareness to an issue the mayor seems to be making unnecessarily complicated. A skit—collaboratively written, and coordinated and edited by Nancy Ballou—was performed by pool patrons. The cast consisted of an overflow council chamber crowd of passionate pool lovers who arrived with goggles, kickboards, swim caps and flippers, with many in swimsuits.

Here is an edited and condensed version of the skit:

Audience: "The city is not scheduling any more swimming at the high school."

Narrator: “Why not? It can't be about the money. We've always paid a fee to swim. And city council allocated $25,000 toward the lifeguards. I was there when they did. Council members Cuda, Larson and Petras said they supported it. I think most of the others did, too! And the Parks and Recreation Committee agreed! We were all so happy!”

Audience: "But the mayor does not agree!"

Narrator: “So, you're telling me that we passed that bond issue, built a new high school with a fabulous pool, survived a global pandemic, elected a mayor, and now we can't even swim in our pool?”

Audience: "That's right!"

Narrator: “Well, the only thing that's changed is that we elected a mayor!”

Audience: "That's right!"

Narrator: “Well, what can we as a community do about it?”

Audience: "Elect a NEW mayor!!!"

At this, the participants stood, disrobed to a swimsuit if willing, and sang to the tune of The Beatles "Let It Be”: "When the mayor and city council come together as they should, there will be an answer: Let us swim. . . .”

In the YouTube video of the Sept. 3 council meeting, our enthusiastic pro-aquatic residents can be seen stating their case beginning at the 1:13:19 mark. Many of us have been watchdogging any meeting with the city for decades over our beloved pool. We are smart, creative, and organized when necessary.

Our mayor has not learned one of the solid principals of Cleveland Heights: Never underestimate the pool people. We pay attention to every maintenance, scheduling, staffing, and funding issue concerning the pool. We will hold every city official accountable and demand explanation when we feel dismissed, disrespected, and lied to. We are loyal and willing to do anything we can to help resolve pool issues.

Mr. Mayor, instead of pointing your finger at the school board and waving papers stating the problem written by lawyers (see his comments at the 0:05:08 mark in the video) why not sit down face-to-face and negotiate with the school board to resolve this public use of the indoor pool issue? The way this issue is being handled seems to be the way of this mayoral administration. A pattern in your governing style seems to be developing here.