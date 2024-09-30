Library Media Lab helps launch Gather Well podcast

When Julie Walker and Eric Yarham founded Gather Well Cleveland Heights, a grassroots organization focused on creating community connections, they knew a podcast had to be a part of their vision.

“We reached the decision to do the podcast because the medium wasn't being used to spread all the good work happening in Cleveland Heights and University Heights and beyond,” said Walker.

A chance meeting with Heights Libraries Director Nancy Levin led the pair to the media lab at the library’s Heights Knowledge and Innovation Center computer lab.

“I was talking with Nancy and bouncing our idea for Gather Well off of her and getting her advice and feedback, and she mentioned that there was a space and equipment we could use,” said Walker. “Eric and I loved the idea of using the library as our hub, as there are so many gatherings that take place at the branches and within the community.”

The media lab is a free, open resource that provides residents with access to sound, video and graphics equipment including an iMac computer, a MIDI keyboard, a sound mixer, a flatbed scanner and a Whisper Room sound booth with pop filters and microphones. The lab is soundproof and can be reserved for two hours at a time.

In addition to access to equipment, library tech trainers help new media lab users get the hang of it, but the Gather Well team didn’t need to take advantage of the training. “Eric is an engineer and a tech guru, so he picked everything up super easily,” Walker said.

Walker noted that the Gather Well podcast has been successful, garnering a growing number of listeners who are hungry for the kind of local content she and Yarham create.

“We are growing our audience on Spotify and socials,” Walker said. “Folks are loving it, telling us that it has been needed and thanking us for informing them. Each segment has its fans, whether it's the rundown of [local] events, learning about an event more in depth or meeting a new neighbor. We have also had people reach out that want to do podcasts and want our feedback and advice.”

“Aside from our general mission, we would like to foster a podcast community and mentor people who want to use this medium," Walker continued. "We have worked with Lake Erie Ink on a program with young podcasters funded by the Martha Holden Jennings foundation. We have also done a Q-and-A and learning session with a set of friends and community members looking to launch a podcast. We hope this momentum grows and we can be of service to folks getting started.”

First-time users of the media lab with little to no experience with the equipment, or those needing in-depth help, should consider scheduling an appointment with a tech trainer before using the media lab. Call 216-932-3600 ext. 1297 to reserve a time.

To find more information about Gather Well Cleveland Heights and to listen to its podcast, visit www.gatherwellch.org.