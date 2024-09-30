How to combat the spotted lanternfly

The long-anticipated spotted lanternfly invasion has reached Cleveland Heights and University Heights. Cuyahoga is one of 12 counties in the state that are under quarantine by the Ohio Department of Agriculture for having an established population of the pest.

Tree-service companies (like ours) have been fielding phone calls from concerned residents who have found the pests on their property.

The host tree for the spotted lanternfly is the Ailanthus tree, commonly known as the Tree of Heaven. Both the tree and the insect originally came from China, and both are considered invasive.

The spotted lanternfly is particularly harmful to trees because it has the ability to defoliate them, potentially killing them. The insect is not picky. It is happy to feed on a wide variety of native trees, including maple, birch, black walnut, sycamore, dogwood and all kinds of fruit trees. Significant damage to vineyards and home gardens in Northeast Ohio has been reported as well.

The spotted lanternfly leaves its egg masses on trees, lawn furniture and other flat surfaces from September through May. If you find these egg masses, you can scrape them up with a putty knife, put them in a plastic bag with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer, and seal the bag.

If you see spotted lanternflies on your tree, it is advised to smash them and report the finding to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, at https://ohiodnr.gov/discover-and-learn/safety-conservation/about-ODNR/forestry/forest-health/insects-diseases/threat-spotted-lantern-fly.

There are several recommended methods to kill the spotted lanternfly. For example, an arborist can inject a broad-spectrum insecticide directly into the sap stream of a host tree.

Some organizations advise removal of the host tree, but this can be costly and may allow the insects to simply move to another nearby tree, like an oak or cherry. Others recommend spraying the spotted lanternfly with vinegar, which will kill it, though it requires direct contact and doesn’t work instantly.

Some birds that are native to our area are natural predators of the spotted lanternfly, including blue jays, cardinals, red-bellied woodpeckers and gray catbirds. Strangely enough, according to studies that have been done, these birds seem to prefer those insects that haven’t fed on the Ailanthus tree.

Another recommendation is to keep your trees in good health and vigor by having them professionally fed with a slow-release organic food, and making sure they get plenty of water on hot days, regardless of rainfall. And, ensure that the soil around your trees is aerated to allow water and oxygen to reach the root systems.