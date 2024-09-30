Hexagon Books opens a door to world literature and language

Hexagon Books opened at 2184 Lee Road in July. The store is focused on literature from all over the world. And for those who would like to read in Spanish or Italian but could use a little help with their proficiency, classes in those two languages are offered right in the store.

Owner Manuel Chinchilla explained that, in August and September, he offered multiple sections of beginning Spanish and Italian for adults, with both morning and afternoon sessions to accommodate different schedules, and one section of each of those languages at the advanced level. He hopes to add children's workshops in Spanish and Italian in the near future.

In an exciting signal of ambitions to grow the reach of the business, Chinchilla added, “I’m hoping to hire more instructors to teach Spanish and Italian lessons for adults next year.”

The Spanish and Italian languages both are associated with sizable communities of immigrants and their descendants in Greater Cleveland, so it’s not hard to see why Hexagon Books started there. Asked if he would consider adding additional languages to the store’s offerings, Chinchilla exclaimed, “Yes! Right now, French seems like a feasible addition because it is a popular language, and I’ve already heard from French instructors interested in teaching it at the store. I’m also hoping that as the store becomes more well known, people will propose languages that are important to them and their communities, particularly those not taught in institutions around the area.”

When arriving for all these classes that are held in the store’s dedicated classroom, learners will stroll past the several carefully curated shelves of book offerings, which include many English translations of masterpieces first published in other languages.

Hexagon Books adds a new retail space to Cedar Lee’s vibrant community of restaurants, bars and coffeeshops.

Chinchilla, a native of Honduras who is now a Cleveland Heights resident, emphasized that he was drawn to the culture of this neighborhood, including the Cedar Lee and Dobama theatres, Heights Arts, and the Lee Road Library.

He had the help of the city’s economic development team in finding the location, and said, “Once the spot on 2184 Lee Road became available, I knew I couldn't let it pass, even if it meant starting the business earlier than planned.”