Heights resident works to 'mobilize the vote'

Democracy only works when citizens participate. But Ohio’s voter registration can be hard for some citizens: for example, seniors, young people and renters have to reregister every time they change their address.

That doesn’t sit well with Heights resident Sue Dean Dyke. She started Mobilize the Vote NEO to connect with disenfranchised and disengaged voters, develop relationships, and empower people to participate in government. She has inspired more than 700 volunteers working in the Heights and beyond.

“You’ve probably seen us in our neon orange T-shirts,” said Dyke.

Mobilize the Vote goes where the voters are—food banks and farmer’s markets, concert lines and community festivals, HUD apartments and downtown high rises—making it easy for people to register to vote.

“We’ve registered thousands of voters. And we follow up with them to make sure every vote counts,” Dyke said. “We have proven that when we participate, we can have an impact on the political landscape of Ohio.”

Another major roadblock to democracy in Ohio is the way the state draws voting districts. Politicians and lobbyists manipulate voting districts to protect their interests and guarantee their re-election. As a result, incumbents running for office almost never lose. Voting districts are rigged, Dyke concluded.

“Ohio’s voting map has been struck down by the courts seven times,” noted Dyke. “Columbus politicians are drunk on power. They shouldn’t get to pick their voters. The voters should get to pick their politicians.”

Dyke has joined other grassroots groups calling for an independent commission to create fair and representative voting districts.

MTV joined the coalition with Citizens Not Politicians and Fair Districts Ohio, and helped collect enough signatures to get the Citizens Not Politicians Amendment on the ballot in November.

The amendment, Issue 1 on the ballot, creates a 15-member Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission comprising Democratic, Republican and Independent citizens who broadly represent the state, and bans lobbyists and politicians from the process of mapping the state’s legislative districts. The new commission will hold public hearings and generally bring transparency to the process.

“We want the government to work for all of us, not just politicians’ rich friends and lobbyists,” said Dyke. “Rigged districts hurt everyone.”

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, 77% of Ohioans live in a district where election results are determined by the political party before the first vote is cast. It means representatives are detached from voter concerns and community issues. They don’t answer to constituents because they are guaranteed victory, and constituents can’t vote them out. Unfair contests also discourage new people from running, and citizens from voting when their votes won’t count.

“There’s a lot of disinformation in the ballot language for Issue 1,” said Dyke “We’re talking to as many voters as we can and telling them to read the amendment language, not the ballot language, and vote Yes on Issue 1.

“Whether you’re a grassroots activist or you’ve never paid much attention to politics, the election this November has high stakes,” said Dyke. “Please vote!”

To follow is information about voter issues and the upcoming election, and links to ways to get involved:



