Hang out at the UH Fire Station Oct. 6

This year, Fire Prevention Week is October 6–13. Join your friends and neighbors at the University Heights Fire Station on Oct. 6, noon to 3 p.m., for the annual University Heights Fire Department Open House.

Have fun, while learning how to keep your household safe from fires. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you,” strives to educate everyone about the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home.

In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance, making it the longest-running public health observance in our country.

During Fire Prevention Week, children, adults, and teachers can all learn how to stay safe in case of a fire. Firefighters provide lifesaving public education in an effort to drastically decrease casualties caused by fires.