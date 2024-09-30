Hang out at the UH Fire Station Oct. 6

by Mike Cook

The UH Fire Station will host its annual open house on Oct. 6.

This year, Fire Prevention Week is October 6–13. Join your friends and neighbors at the University Heights Fire Station on Oct. 6, noon to 3 p.m., for the annual University Heights Fire Department Open House.

Have fun, while learning how to keep your household safe from fires. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you,” strives to educate everyone about the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home.

In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance, making it the longest-running public health observance in our country.

During Fire Prevention Week, children, adults, and teachers can all learn how to stay safe in case of a fire. Firefighters provide lifesaving public education in an effort to drastically decrease casualties caused by fires.

Mike Cook is the communications and civic engagement director for University Heights.

Volume 17, Issue 10, Posted 12:21 PM, 09.30.2024