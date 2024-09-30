Dobama presents Heights Halloween Fest Oct. 19

On Saturday, Oct. 19, 4–7 p.m., Dobama Theatre will present its fourth Annual Heights Halloween Festival in the Cedar Lee Business District.

This free, family-friendly event will feature costumed characters, large-scale puppets, face painting, a DJ, dancing, games, a scavenger hunt, and circus performers from Wizbang.

The Heights Halloween Festival will also include the beloved, traditional Candy Crawl, so families should dress up and bring their goodie bags to be ready to trick-or-treat at participating businesses throughout Cedar Lee.

The center of the event’s many activities will again be the Meadowbrook-Lee intersection, in and around the small public parking lot on the west side of Lee Road, just across Meadowbrook from Callaloo Cafe. There will be side stages for meet-n-greets and family photos with favorite characters including the Ghostbusters, the Little Mermaid, and the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus.” Festivalgoers might spot a dancing unicorn, a galloping horse, or a waving Jack the Pumpkinhead.

There will be candy galore and, for kids who successfully complete the scavenger hunt, a special prize. Participation in all games will be free of charge. At this year’s festival, various organizations will sponsor community tables featuring activities, candy, swag, information, and more.

The fourth Annual Heights Halloween Festival is made possible in part through sponsorships from MAI Capital and Buckeye Health Plan. To make a tax-deductible donation to help support this free community event, visit www.dobama.org and click the “donate” button in the top right corner.

In the past three years, the Heights Halloween Festival has served more than 10,000 community members with this free event. Tell your friends and neighbors, bring the kids and grandkids, and be a part of the fall festival fun.





