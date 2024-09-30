Classical gets a modern twist in new concert series

Featuring a lineup of artists that include Grammy winners, Apollo’s Fire members, and Cleveland Institute of Music faculty, The Resonance Project carefully curates a musical series that bring ideas and worlds to life.

New to Cleveland Heights, the classical group will perform a series of concerts at Forest Hill Church (3031 Monticello Blvd.), accompanied by compelling visuals and narration, where storytelling becomes just as important as playing.

The Resonance Project’s performances feature a diverse range of genres, and delve into the work of lesser-heard composers.

On Nov. 1, the “Dreams and Disillusionment” concert will feature love songs written across various centuries.

On Jan. 31, 2025, “A Spanish Affair” will feature Dominico Scarlatti’s “rarely heard but brilliant” violin sonatas.

For additional information, tickets, and a complete list of 2025 concerts, visit www.rmseries.com.