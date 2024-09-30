Church hosts fall flea market Oct. 17–19

The Church of the Saviour (2537 Lee Road) will host its fall flea market Oct. 17–19.

All proceeds of this popular, bi-annual event benefit local and global missions of the church’s United Women in Faith.

In addition to the variety of flea-market items, plants, soup, and baked goods also will be available for purchase.

It will cost $10 to shop the first hour of the sale, Thursday, Oct. 17, 3–4 p.m. Admission thereafter is free: 4–8 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

On Saturday, most items will be discounted 50%, and there will be a fill-a-bag book clearance.

Donations of items for the sale will be accepted at the church on Sunday, Oct. 13, through Tuesday, Oct. 15. To inquire about drop-off hours and accepted items, send an e-mail to cotsfleas@gmail.com. (Please, do not leave items after-hours.)

Church of the Saviour thanks the community for its support.