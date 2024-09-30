Award-winning mystery author to give Nov. 9 talk

Chapter Q of P.E.O. International will present “An afternoon with Amanda Flower” on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2 p.m., at Forest Hill Presbyterian Church. While the program is free, donations are encouraged. All funds raised will support women’s education through P.E.O.’s educational projects.

At the event, two-time Agatha Award-winning and USA Today bestselling author Amanda Flower will discuss her latest mystery, To Slip the Bonds of Earth, released in March 2024.

Flower’s radiant historical mystery novel was inspired by the real sister of the Wright brothers. While not as famous as her older siblings Wilbur and Orville, the celebrated inventors of flight, Katharine Wright was actively involved in her brothers’ aviation achievements. In the novel, Katharine is equally as inventive as her brothers—especially when it comes to solving crimes.

Making a connection between her writing and P.E.O.’s mission to educate women, Flowers had this to say: “Women's way of knowing and learning certainly impacted my writing. I write historical mysteries about women who have used their education and experience to uplift their life and the lives of the people around them.”

Flower started her writing career in elementary school when she read a story she wrote to her sixth-grade class and had her classmates in stitches with her description of being stuck on top of a Ferris wheel. She knew at that moment that she’d found her calling in making people laugh with her words. Flower has written more than 50 mystery novels, and is working on her next book.

A collection of Flower’s books will be available for purchase from Appletree Books during a reception following her talk. Guests are welcome to meet the author and have their book signed.

Registration is required, and a livestream will be available. To learn more and register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/an-afternoon-with-amanda-flower-tickets-1008429057457?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Forest Hill Church is located at 3031 Monticello Blvd. in Cleveland Heights.

P.E.O. International, organized in 1869, is a nonprofit philanthropic educational organization where women celebrate, educate, and motivate other women to achieve their highest aspirations. P.E.O. maintains six educational projects in the form of grants, scholarships, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College. P.E.O. has helped more than 125,000 women pursue educational goals by providing more than $432 million in educational assistance. Learn more at www.peointernational.org.