Crowdsourced Conversation yields ideas for Heights parks

On Aug. 29, FutureHeights hosted a Crowdsourced Conversation at Forest Hill Park, focused on the community's vision for public parks in Cleveland Heights and University Heights.

The forum was informed by the responses of 300-plus residents who participated in a survey designed to assess frequency of and reasons for Heights’ residents visits to local green spaces, including playgrounds, community pocket parks, and other gathering spaces.

According to the survey results, 66% of respondents felt satisfied or very satisfied with their park experiences, 70% indicated they felt safe or very safe in the parks, while 7% reported not visiting any city parks over the last year. The top reasons why survey respondents said they visit parks are to walk with a friend or relative, to connect with nature, for social and community gatherings, for exercise and fitness, and for relaxation and self-care. Asked what amenities they considered to be particularly important, respondents’ answers included shade trees, running/walking trails, open green space, benches/seating, and public restrooms.

“The survey provided some great insights into how our residents feel and engage with our parks,” said Sarah Wolf, community-building programs manager at Future Heights.

“We found it interesting that a significant number of survey respondents reported feeling ‘safe’ when visiting Heights parks, yet most of the write-in comments were regarding issues of safety, especially when visiting alone and/or at night. Other prevalent topics residents brought up include themes around accessibility and accommodation for individuals with mobility issues, and better signage, especially around wayfinding, which would make the parks feel safer and easier to navigate.”

According to Wolf, there were several common threads across the discussion groups at the forum, including developing strategies to increase park attendance and address safety and accessibility concerns, better stewardship of green spaces, and positioning our parks as destinations for community gatherings and celebrations.

There was a consensus that Heights parks and green spaces are underutilized. “There is a perception that our parks are designed and maintained to support sporting activities, and resources allocated for the parks upkeep are mostly spent on this type of facilities,” said Julie Lustic.

Park resources, or lack thereof, was an issue raised by several residents, who suggested that city officials consider partnering with well-established local “green organizations” to develop a wide range of educational activities, conduct beautification and ecological projects, and hold fundraisers for infrastructure improvements and community programing.

Addressing safety perceptions, Peggy Spaeth, chair of Friends of Heights Parks, said that police records indicate few reported incidents. Spaeth suggested that "the more people use the parks for passive as well as active recreation, the safer parks will feel."

With safety in mind, discussion groups proposed alternatives for better wayfinding, including signage, trail maps available both on location and on the city’s website, improved access for mobility-challenged visitors, and better lighting.

Police drive through the parks daily; one group asked for a renewal of bike patrols to strengthen community-police relations.

There was overwhelming agreement that Heights parks and green spaces are plentiful and accessible, and should be celebrated and touted as valuable assets that make Heights neighborhoods unique, desirable, and a source for physical and mental well-being.

Discussion participants opined that there are many opportunities for city officials and residents alike to exalt the parks’ benefits through collaboration, education, community outreach, dedicated programming, and volunteer opportunities.

Several participants suggested using the Cleveland Metroparks as a blueprint for developing an interconnected network of parks, with activities and features that appeal to a wide range of interests and capabilities, making the Heights parks desirable and highly frequented destinations.

To access the survey results and other relevant information, visit www.futureheights.org/programs/speaker-series-and-public-forums/crowdsourced-conversations-2024-our-public-parks/.