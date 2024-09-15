Freecycle swap meet planned for Sept. 21

The Cleveland Heights Green Team (CHGT) will co-host a “freecycle” community swap meet on Saturday, Sept. 21, 1–4 p.m., at Shaker Heights’s Main Library, 16500 Van Aken Blvd. This community-driven event encourages Heights residents to exchange gently used items, promoting sustainability and reducing waste.

"We're thrilled to once again co-host this Freecycle event in partnership with the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes, and Shaker Heights Libraries," said Natalie Elwell, CHGT's co-founder. "It not only helps reduce waste and give new life to no longer needed household items, but also strengthens our community bonds. We encourage everyone to participate and take advantage of this chance to give and receive."

Participants can drop off items they no longer need and/or pick up something new for free. Accepted items include small appliances; clean clothes and accessories; art and home décor; furniture, such as small bookcases, tables and chairs; garden accessories; tools and equipment, toys; and books, magazines and records.

All items should be clean and in good, usable condition. This is an opportunity to declutter, find new treasures, and enjoy the spirit of giving and reusing.

For additional guidelines and to register, visit www.shakerlakes.org/event/community-swap-event/.