Noble Gardeners' Market moves to Noble library in September

Noble Gardeners' Market (NGM) is moving to Noble Neighborhood Library, 2800 Noble Road, each Saturday in September, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The market will set up on the lawn at the corner of Noble and Kirkwood roads, in a section of the inviting, people-enveloping landscape at the newly renovated library. It features picnic tables and a tiered performance space.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, NGM will host performances by Freaky Bob, a Heights High barbershop quartet.

The FutureHeights Music Hop, supported by Noble Neighbors, will feature performers at the market on Saturday, Sept. 28. Other local musicians will perform for marketgoers in mid-September.

Sellers with homegrown fruit, veggies and flowers are invited to bring their own table or ground cloth and sell their garden bounty. New this year, vendors are welcome to sell Cottage Foods—a category of home-baked goods that, per state law, do not need a license to sell. This food category is regulated and sellers must comply with details regarding ingredients, packaging and labeling. Information about Cottage Food sales may be found at www.nobleneighbors.com.

Noble Gardeners' Market is more than just a place to buy and sell fresh, local food. It's a focal point for the community in which to gather, share, enjoy and exchange with one another.

This September, it partners with a new center of community service by locating at Noble Neighborhood Library. (And while you're at the market, do stop in to see the interior of this imaginative library expansion. Delights surprise around every corner. Hot tip: look up, too!)