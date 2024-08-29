What's going on at your library?

Coventry Village Branch

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Tuesdays, Sept. 3–24, 6 p.m.

PEACE Park Fence Art with Debbie Apple-Presser. Join the library each week to create a unique art installation on the Coventry PEACE Park construction fence using upcycled material. For ages 12 to adult.

Lee Road Branch

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

Midnight Hour Horror Book Club. This book club is for those who enjoy finding meaning in the sinister sides of life. Join the library each month to explore books that dwell on the unsightly and dig deeper into the narratives of the horror genre. (Content warning: These books contain scenes and imagery that some may find disturbing.) September’s title is Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror, edited by Jordan Peele.

Noble Neighborhood Branch at the DCC

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Every day in September, throughout the day.

Mini Art Showcase for Teens. Teens are invited to come in and create a miniature piece of art throughout the month of September. The artworks will be displayed in the Teen Room beginning Oct. 1.

University Heights Branch

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m.

The Ballparks of Cleveland, from the 19th century to today. League Park. Cleveland Municipal Stadium. Jacobs/Progressive Field. All of these are familiar to Cleveland baseball fans, and many have seen games at one or more of these parks. Stephanie Liscio will look at the history of these venues and how they compare to stadiums in other cities with Major League Baseball teams.