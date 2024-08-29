Library programs support civic freedoms

Heights Libraries will offer programs and services in September to support freedom of speech, encourage voting, and help people find accurate information in a sea of often misleading and sensationalist publications and media sites.

“With the state of Utah recently outright banning public schools from carrying books by the likes of Margaret Atwood and Judy Blume, we are definitely seeing more aggressive attacks on free speech,” said Heights Libraries Director Nancy Levin. “We believe the best way to push back is to provide open access to as many viewpoints and ideas as possible, and the best first step is making sure everyone in our community has a library card.”

September is National Library Card Sign Up Month, and libraries across the country will be encouraging people in their communities, especially children, to get a card. Heights Libraries plans to raise awareness through social media and local advertising.

Access to information and viewpoints is especially critical during election cycles, when voters need accurate information about candidates and ballot issues. With a presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, fall will be rife with a potentially confusing array of political messaging, both online and in print.

“Libraries remain the best source for accurate information,” said Levin. “Library reference staff are trained to find information without personal or political bias getting in the way of providing people with reliable information from a variety of sources.”

To help community members find accurate information on their own, the library will be holding a program called “How to Spot Fake News” on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 7–8:30 p.m., at its Lee Road branch, 2345 Lee Road. Register (required) online at heightslibrary.org or call 216-932-3600.

On Sept. 17, the library will celebrate National Voter Registration Day. Heights Libraries has always had voter registration forms available year-round, and even delivers them to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections regularly for customers, but staff will be stepping up efforts in September to encourage and support a large turnout for the November presidential election.

Last, but certainly not least, is National Banned Books Week, Sept. 22–28. Each Heights Libraries branch will have activities to raise awareness about book challenges and bans, which surged in 2023 by 65 percent according to the American Library Association’s Office of Information Freedom.

The week will culminate in two programs on Thursday, Sept. 26. A screening of the film “Bless Me Ultima”—based on Rudolfo Annaya’s critically acclaimed novel, which has been banned, and even burned—will take place at 7 p.m. at the Coventry Village branch, 1925 Coventry Road. And an online discussion will also take place at 7 p.m. Jon Valent, director of the Brown Center on Education Policy at the Brookings Institution, will discuss recent challenges to school boards, curriculum, and books across the nation. This event will take place on Zoom; the meeting ID is 823 648 5349 and the passcode is 691353. No registration is required for either event.