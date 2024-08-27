Library joins Sustainable Libraries Initiative

Heights Libraries has announced its membership in the Sustainable Libraries Initiative (SLI), marking a significant step in the library's ongoing commitment to sustainability and community leadership in environmental stewardship.

SLI is a national program dedicated to supporting libraries in their efforts to become more sustainable and environmentally conscious. In joining, Heights Libraries commits to taking a comprehensive approach to sustainability, encompassing not only environmental practices but also economic and socially equitable practices.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Sustainable Libraries Initiative," said Heights Libraries Director Nancy Levin. "This membership aligns perfectly with our mission to serve our community in a holistic and responsible manner. We believe that libraries are uniquely positioned to lead by example and promote sustainability in all aspects of community life."

According to Levin, Heights Libraries was the first library in the state to become a member and start the certification process, and is now partnering with other public libraries in Ohio that have joined, including Avon Lake and Shaker Heights.

In February, Heights Libraries’ board passed new sustainability and sustainability-purchasing policies, starting the certification process that is targeted for completion at the end of 2025.

“The certification process involves making more environmentally sound, socially equitable, and economically feasible decisions in partnership with the community,” explained Kaela Sweeney, Heights Libraries’ strategic projects manager and SLI certification coordinator. “Next year, we plan to have a yearlong Community Sustainability Challenge with monthly themed programs, displays, and bookmarks to encourage community members to take action and have conversations with their friends and families about more sustainable practices.”

The timing of Heights Libraries’ SLI certification aligns with the development of Climate Action plans in both Cleveland Heights and University Heights. “The library is excited to join this effort through the Sustainable Libraries Initiative certification as we work to become a sustainability leader in a community that is already doing great work!” said Levin.

SLI’s national network of libraries provides resources that include best practices, toolkits, and a platform for sharing ideas and experiences.

"We look forward to continuing to collaborate with our patrons and partners to make a positive impact." said Sweeney. “A case in point is our partnership with the Cleveland Heights Green Team, which has been an important part of our path to certification as they've helped us plan and present sustainability programs for the community that are focused on action.”

The library encourages community members to get involved by attending upcoming events and providing feedback on new initiatives.

For more information on SLI and the 12 categories that library staff will need to work through to complete the certification process, visit www.sustainablelibrariesinitiative.org.