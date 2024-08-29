Lentz retires after 30 years as CH pastor

On Saturday, Aug. 3, 300 members and friends gathered at Forest Hill Church, Presbyterian in Cleveland Heights to celebrate the retirement of Rev. John C. Lentz Jr., who had served as its pastor for over 30 years. The program of speakers and music was followed by a reception in the church’s Fellowship Hall.

Lentz conducted his final worship service at Forest Hill Church on Sunday, Aug. 4. During the service, the church’s Session awarded him the designation of pastor emeritus.

Throughout his ministry at Forest Hill Church, Pastor Lentz led the congregants on a journey inward in spiritual formation and growth, and a journey outward to encompass living into a calling in service to the church and the broader community.

Under his leadership, the church committed to a number of initiatives in support of racial equity, reconciliation and restoration. The church is a sanctuary church for immigrants and refugees, welcomes and supports the LGBTQA+ community as a More Light Church, and is an Earth Care Congregation.

As an active leader in the larger community, Lentz served as president of Greater Cleveland Congregations and moderator of its Strategy Team. He has served as president of the Northeast Ohio Alliance for Hope (NOAH) and of the Heights Interfaith Council, and co-moderator of the Civility Project. His articles have been published by Cambridge University Press, Civility Press, and Utah Law Review.

Lentz grew up in Arlington, Va. He earned an honors B.A. in history from Kenyon College, a master’s in divinity from Yale Divinity School, and a master’s in theology and a doctorate from New College, University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

His initial pastoral call was as associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church, Winchester, Va., in 1989. He began his service at Forest Hill Church as senior pastor in 1994, and subsequently served as co-pastor beginning in 2019 and as pastor since 2022.

Lentz and his wife, Deanne, have three adult children.