Lederer sees photography as social-action tool

Cleveland Heights resident and psychiatrist Joan Lederer has embraced photography as an artistic pursuit as well as a tool for community engagement and social change.

Currently, Lederer's focus is on The Old Angle Boxing Gym in Cleveland's near West Side, owned by Gary Horvath, a celebrated local boxer mentored by the renowned Jimmy Bivins. With a storied career that includes multiple Golden Glove titles and inductions into three halls of fame, Horvath embodies Cleveland’s rich boxing legacy. At 77, he remains deeply rooted in the community where he was born and raised.

"After years in community psychiatry,” said Lederer, “The Old Angle has become my sanctuary—a place where individuals from all walks of life support each other through shared dedication."

Despite her initial reservations about the sport, Lederer has found herself captivated by the gym's ethos and its ability to foster positive growth among its participants. Lederer's photographic documentation of life at The Old Angle not only celebrates the dedication of its members to the sport but also the profound personal connections she has forged within this vibrant community.

Managed by Sonny Gonzalez, the gym provides a welcoming space for a diverse community spanning generations and nationalities, fostering camaraderie and discipline among its members. Gonzalez’s son, Miguel, a product of the gym's coaching, achieved Olympic

status as an alternate in the Beijing Games, further solidifying the gym's impact on aspiring athletes.

Lederer recently traveled to Orlando, Fla., to document the professional boxing debut of a young woman from The Old Angle. She felt both excitement and a sense of privilege as she captured moments that underscored the gym's role in shaping futures.





The current iteration of The Old Angle finds its home in the basement of Trinity Lutheran Church on West 30th Street and Lorain Avenue, a historic venue dating back to 1853.

Despite its architectural charm, the church is in need of substantial restoration, a mission championed by church president Laura Simko and the congregation, who serve the local homeless population with unwavering commitment.

Lederer’s photographs will be featured at a Sept. 28 fundraising event to benefit both The Old Angle and Trinity Lutheran Church, to take place at the church from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event promises an organ performance, dance music (probably salsa), guided tours, a raffle, and more, aiming to support these vital community institutions facing financial challenges.