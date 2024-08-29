Learning on the job

Power struggles continue to preoccupy Cleveland Heights' mayor and city council to the benefit of no one, least of all the people they are supposed to serve. After 100 years of council/manager government, our council and administration are fumbling their way through the city's first term under an elected mayor.

We continue to believe that changing our form of government was the correct choice for Cleveland Heights. Do we wish it were easier? Sure! But this is where we are.

As others who watched the Aug. 5 council meeting are aware, none of the real and pressing problems facing this city are caused by the mayor and council failing to agree about who should be able to appoint citizens to certain boards and commissions. At present, this may be the least of our problems, yet it has been the focus of recent conflict.

We happen to agree that in mayor/council government, appointments to many advisory bodies should be divided between the executive and legislative branches. Resident Gary Benjamin’s public comments on this subject were clear and convincing: Those to be advised should appoint. But Benjamin also noted, “What we all want to see is collaborative work between [council] and the mayor.”

As longtime city government observers, we most want to see our elected officials doing their jobs. Over the past three years, we have watched new and largely inexperienced council members, led by two novice council presidents, manage to do that.

Despite stumbles and distractions, they have passed the mayor’s budgets and his enabling legislation, almost always unanimously. They have worked hard, if not always efficiently, to responsibly award American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, despite substandard performance by the expensive international consulting firm engaged to help the city meet federal imperatives. Council is meeting the basic requirements of its job, even with President Tony Cuda and Vice President Davida Russell in their roles only eight months.

Mayor Seren has a far more challenging task, though one for which his service in county government and on Cleveland Heights City Council should have provided him with some tools. He inherited an experienced staff and works full time, at a higher salary than many mayors of comparable cities enjoy. It’s been 2.5 years. Is he doing his job? Certainly, he has passionate supporters and detractors.

Unlike council, which is obliged by the state’s open meetings law to conduct its business in public, the mayor is free to operate behind city hall doors that are not just closed, but locked, and to limit staff contact with citizens. However, we have observed the following: Seren’s first important hire, City Administrator Joe Sinnott, departed after exactly one year. Ditto his second significant hire, Finance Director Andy Unetic. Seren's chosen replacement for Unetic withdrew her application a few weeks short of her ostensible start date.

Parks and Recreation Director Kelly Ledbetter started work in February 2023 and resigned after just 16 months, in July 2024. A week after departing, Ledbetter unloaded to Thomas Jewell of Cleveland.com, airing multiple allegations against Seren, which were reported online July 29.

The administration was asked to comment prior to publication, but complained that it was not given enough time. Ultimately, the mayor delegated current City Administrator Danny Williams to reply to Jewell, whose subsequent article appeared Aug. 8. Williams countered that Ledbetter failed to "adhere to contracting protocols," and that his "procedural errors caused unnecessary work for other city departments." Yet after Williams joined the staff in August 2023, Ledbetter reported to him.

Currently, the city is operating without directors of finance, parks and recreation, and human resources. While finance is the most critical to fill, we need good people in all three posts now. Meanwhile, notwithstanding the launch and relaunch of the Mayor's Action Center, residents still complain of unanswered calls and unaddressed concerns.

Some cite the recently initiated redevelopment process for Severance as a major achievement by the mayor. However, since mall owner Namdar remains in control, declaring it a success is premature, to say the least. We expect to address Severance in a future column.

Interactions between council and the mayor have been fraught from the outset, with petty and unproductive behavior on both sides. Nevertheless, council has passed almost all legislation proposed by Seren, with little to show for it in return. The mayor displayed his gratitude by accusing council members of illegally meeting in secrecy, and instructing the law director to hire outside counsel to investigate. If this is what Seren thinks is doing his job, he’s learning the wrong things.

Strife between branches of government is not unusual. We have only to look next door at University Heights for a depressing example. It takes humility, interpersonal skill and a commitment to service on everyone’s part to build the collaborative culture that will create a strong city staff and sustain a thriving community.