Heights Music Hop is back Sept. 27 and 28

The Heights Music Hop returns at the end of this month, Sept. 27 and 28, with free performances planned in three locations—the Cedar Fairmount Business District, the Noble Gardeners’ Market, and the Cedar Lee Business District.

With its annual, one-of-kind, free music festival, FutureHeights brings together local music and local businesses to spotlight Cleveland Heights as a destination, and a great place in which to live, own a business, and shop and dine at locally owned, independent stores, bars and restaurants.

FutureHeights’ 2024 Hop will kick off on Friday, Sept. 27, 6–10 p.m., in Cedar Fairmount.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Noble Gardeners’ Market, located at the intersection of Noble and Roanoke roads, will host live music from 10 a.m. to noon.

On Saturday evening, the festivities will move to Cedar Lee beginning at 6 p.m. While musical performances will officially end around 10 p.m., some establishments will remain open for those wishing to dine and shop afterward.

The performance schedule and venues are still being finalized as this issue of the Heights Observer goes to press.

Stay up-to-date by visiting the Heights Music Hop’s Web page, www.futureheights.org/events/2024-heights-music-hop/, subscribing to the weekly Heights Observer e-news, and checking the Heights Music Hop and FutureHeights’ social media feeds. Questions should be e-mailed to info@futureheights.org.