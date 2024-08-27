Fall FH mini-grants deadline is Sept. 15

The FutureHeights Neighborhood Mini-Grant program offers up to $1,000 in funding for citizen-led projects happening in Cleveland Heights and University Heights. Its grant periods occur twice annually, once in the spring and once in the fall; the next application deadline is Sept. 15.

Qualifying projects comprise three key elements: 1) demonstration of a community-building effort amongst Heights neighbors or community members; 2) geographic location within Cleveland Heights or University Heights; and 3) involvement of at least three unrelated project leaders.

Groups interested in applying for a Neighborhood Mini-Grant can access an electronic application on the FutureHeights website. Any group that may require assistance in completing its application online, or may not have access to the technology necessary to fill out an application online, should send an e-mail to swolf@futureheights.org or call the FutureHeights office at 216-320-1423.

Since 2015, when FutureHeights established its Neighborhood Mini-Grant program, it has supported 95 projects spanning the Heights and awarded a total of $65,930 in grant funds.

FutureHeights thanks the Cedars Legacy Fund for its ongoing support of the program.

To learn more about the program or to complete an application, visit www.futureheights.org/programs/community-building-programs/minigrants/.