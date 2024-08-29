Fall Fest headliners play 'country music for people who don't like country'

The music lineup at the 2024 University Heights Fall Fest would delight Donny and Marie Osmond. It will be a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll—plus a touch of a unique fusion of klezmer and Motown.

Get ready for a day of eclectic musical delights at Walter Stinson Community Park. The Shootouts will headline the event, with special guests Audiophile CLE and Yiddishe Cup. Music begins at noon on Sunday, Sept. 29, on the Susan K. Infeld Gazebo stage.

Fall Fest will also include over 75 artists and vendors, activities for kids, and food trucks.

The Shootouts are known for their energetic fusion of Americana, honky tonk, roots rock and Western swing that Shootouts fans often refer to as “country music for people who don’t like country music.”

“The Shootouts are a big deal,” said Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan. “They’ve played at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, so for us to be able to book them at The Walt is quite the feat, and an indication of how far Fall Fest has come in just a few years.”

After releasing its acclaimed 2019 debut, Quick Draw, the band charted to the Top 50 on Americana radio, and in 2020 (and again in 2023 and 2024) was nominated for an Ameripolitan Music Award for “Best Honky-Tonk Group.”

The Shootouts’ sound is reflective of its Northeast Ohio rustbelt roots. Akron—the city that produced the Pretenders, the Black Keys, and Devo—isn’t normally associated with country music, but these influences are as integral to band’s sound as those of the country music greats.

Formed in 2015 by lead singer Ryan Humbert and lead guitarist Brian Poston, the Shootouts also includes Emily Bates (harmony vocals, acoustic guitar), Kevin McManus (bass, harmony vocals), and Mark Butto (drums).

Opening for The Shootouts will first be local legend Yiddishe Cup. Renowned for its clever mix of klezmer and Motown, Yiddishe Cup is a fixture in University Heights and across Northeast Ohio.

Its performances are celebrated for their energetic rhythms and vibrant melodies, offering a taste of traditional klezmer music that resonates with a broad audience. After appearing at UH’s Summer Concert Series for years, Yiddishe Cup’s first-ever concert at Fall Fest is a highly anticipated event for both longtime fans and new listeners.

Next up will be local rock and roll cover band, Audiophile CLE. Imagine a really fun mixtape of your favorite songs from the ’80s, '90s and early 2000s—that’s what you’ll get from a live performance by Audiophile CLE.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for the band, as Audiophile CLE’s lead singer, Stephanie Roo is a graduate of John Carroll University (JCU).

Roo is Cleveland born and raised and spent time performing professionally in Chicago after graduating from JCU. Her love for performance has been nurtured her whole life, and has included a decade-long membership in Cleveland’s Singing Angels, professional dance training, and multiple performances with local musical theater groups.