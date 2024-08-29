Early music ensemble debuts with CH concert

CLE Concierto, a newly founded early music ensemble, will perform its inaugural concert on Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., at Forest Hill Church, 3031 Monticello Blvd., in Cleveland Heights. The program, "Perspectives: Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre and her Musical Circle," highlights the circumstances female composers faced in 17th-century France.

Musicians performing in the concert are Apollo's Fire concertmaster Alan Choo (baroque violin), with friends Andréa Walker (soprano), René Schiffer (baroque cello), and CLE Concierto founder [and writer of this article] QinYing Tan (harpsichord).

Inspired by the Spanish word "concertar," meaning "to come together in harmony," CLE Concierto is on a mission to identify composers whose stories are not often told by the mainstream. In addition, it seeks to connect modern audiences to lost worlds and perspectives through dynamic performances, dialogues, and visuals.

CLE Concierto is looking ahead to an exciting lineup of projects, including an exploration of Italian and Spanish influences in early violin sonata writing, and a groundbreaking reinterpretation of Vivaldi's “Summer” concerto with West African drummer and singer Papa Assane M'Baye.

Accessibility is a cornerstone of CLE Concierto's philosophy, with pay-what-you-can tickets available to ensure that everyone can experience its live performances. Tickets can be secured online at www.cleconcierto.com.

CLE Concierto is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and its organizers invite those passionate about supporting its initiatives to contact them at www.cleconcierto.com.