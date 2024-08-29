Bales is Lake View's new COO

Lake View Cemetery has promoted Andrew Bales to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this capacity, Bales is responsible for all cemetery operations, including burial management, grounds maintenance, and sales.

According to Katharine Goss, Lake View’s president and CEO, “Bales exemplifies the Lake View Cemetery standard of high moral character in everything he does. His deep understanding of our work and the families we serve will ensure Lake View Cemetery continues to meet the evolving trends of the deathcare industry and of our community. On behalf of our executive leadership team and the Boards of Directors, I am proud to welcome Bales into this new role.”

Bales said of his new role, “I am eager to work with our dynamic team to shepherd Lake View Cemetery toward a bright future that elevates the stories of our community, serves the needs of those who choose us as the final resting place of their families, and invites all people to enjoy Lake View as a place for the living. Our gates are open, join us.”

Since joining Lake View Cemetery in 2011, Bales has risen through its ranks. He most recently served as vice president of family services, working directly with families, managing a team of nine full- and part-time employees, and serving as intermediary between the sales and operations teams. During that time, among other accomplishments, Bales was credited with doubling sales revenue and stewarding a marked increase in pre-planning. Prior to that, Bales served in other roles of increasing responsibility and authority, including as a seasonal grounds maintenance employee and as a memorial advisor.

Bales lives in Newbury, Ohio, with his wife, Ashley, and their 6-year-old daughter. Bales and his family have a boxer, a horse, and a handful of barn cats with names picked by their daughter.