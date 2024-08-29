Artful co-founder Morris awarded Bergman prize

The Cleveland Arts Prize (CAP) has awarded Shannon Morris, co-founder and executive director of Artful Cleveland, its prestigious Robert P. Bergman Prize for 2024. This honor is a significant recognition of her dedication to fostering a vibrant artistic community and her commitment to making art accessible to all.

According to CAP, the Robert P. Bergman Prize “is awarded to an individual whose life and work are illuminated by an energetic and inspiring dedication to a democratic vision of art. The Bergman Prize recognizes the highest possible expression of art stewardship through long-term commitment.” It celebrates those who not only create art but also cultivate environments where creativity can flourish, reflecting the values of inclusivity and community.

Morris is a Cleveland Heights native whose vision of a safe, inclusive artist’s enclave—Artful—found a home in the Coventry PEACE Building. Opening its doors in 2017, Artful has become a hub for artistic expression, community engagement, and cultural exchange.

By prioritizing inclusivity, Morris has created a welcoming environment that encourages artists from diverse backgrounds to collaborate, share their experiences, and grow together.

“It is my hope that this honor sheds light on the importance and the value of spaces like ours,” said Morris. “So often we are dismissed by those that don’t understand the value of the arts. Supporting artists is not just about the art itself; it’s about creating a healthier community.”

Through her work at Artful Cleveland, Morris exemplifies the transformative power of art in both individual lives and the broader community.

The Cleveland Arts Prize will celebrate its 64th annual awards event on Oct. 24. For additional information on the Arts Prize winners, and the event, visit https://clevelandartsprize.org/annual-awards-event/.