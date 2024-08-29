Apply by Sept. 30 for library studies scholarship

To encourage careers in librarianship, Friends of the Heights Libraries (FOHL) offers scholarships to students who are pursuing a library science graduate degree. Residents of Cleveland Heights or University Heights, as well as resident or nonresident employees of Heights Libraries, are encouraged to apply.

Any person living in CH or UH for at least one year or anyone employed by Heights Libraries for at least one year is eligible. Scholarships are offered three times per year in the amount of $750; the money can be used to meet educational costs such as tuition, books, and/or seminar registration fees.

FOHL was established in 1962 and has offered scholarships from early in its existence.

Heights Libraries’ current library director, Nancy Levin, was a recipient of a Friends’ scholarship when she first started working for Heights Libraries.

The most recent scholarship recipient, Randy Brown, noted that the scholarship has been a big help to him. His master’s degree in library science combined with his previous degree in history will allow him to offer more sophisticated support to the patrons he serves as Heights Libraries local history librarian. In fact, he will soon begin researching the history of FOHL, to bring the organization’s own records up to date.

By providing financial assistance for the pursuit of library science education, the Friends seek to assist the library in meeting its Diversity-Equity-Inclusion (DEI) goals. These scholarships also enable students, who may have competing responsibilities, to work on their degrees without undue burdens.

For one recent scholarship recipient, her master’s degree in library science will enable her to become an academic librarian. For another, the scholarship eased the financial burden on his family as he pursued his degree during the pandemic.

Applications for scholarships for the spring semester 2025 will be accepted through Sept. 30. Applications and policies can be found at www.friendsheightslibraries.org/library-science-scholarship/.

[Note: FOHL is currently updating the application deadlines listed on its website. While the deadline listed above and online for the spring 2025 semester is correct, future application dates may change.]