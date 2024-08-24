Yiddishe Cup performs free concert Aug. 28

by Bert Stratton

Yiddishe Cup (from left): Steven Greenman (violin), Alan Douglass (keys), Bert Stratton (clarinet), Tamar Gray (vocals), and Alice Stratton (dance leader). Not pictured: Vernondo Parker (drums).

The Yiddishe Cup Klezmer Band will play a concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the outdoor, covered Wain Pavilion, on the grounds of Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike.

The concert is free, but a donation is encouraged to the American Friends of Magen David Adom (Israel Red Cross).

Yiddishe Cup, founded in 1988, plays soul music: klezmer and Motown. During the past year, the band has performed in California, New York, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin, as well as throughout Ohio.

Four of the band's musicians live in Cleveland Heights. The other two live in Orange and Cleveland. (Can’t win ‘em all.)

For more info, call Park Synagogue 216-371-2244.

Bert Stratton

Bert Stratton, of Cleveland Heights, is the leader of the klezmer band Yiddishe Cup. He writes the blog "Klezmer Guy."

