Officer West memorial fund awards three CH cadets

The Officer Jason D. West Memorial Fund awarded tuition reimbursements to three Cleveland Heights Police Academy graduating cadets, class of June 2024. The total amount awarded was $12,500.

All three award recipients, Patrick M. Burke, Joseph El Biri and Daniel Martinez, have been hired by the Cleveland Heights Police Department.

“In both the written applications and in the interviews, the committee felt that these cadets exhibit many of the qualities that endeared Officer Jason West to the Cleveland Heights community and made him an exemplary police officer,” said Lita Gonzalez, the fund’s president. “We are especially pleased that they will be serving in the Cleveland Heights Police Department.”

The fund provides tuition-reimbursement scholarships for cadets attending the Cleveland Heights Police Academy. It was founded in memory of Officer West, a Cleveland Heights police officer who was killed in 2007 when he responded to a domestic disturbance call.

The committee said that the three scholarship recipients exhibited three qualities that aligned with Officer West’s life: they are warm and friendly, have a strong work ethic, and want to serve their community.

More than $10,000 in scholarship funds were raised at the Mega Raffle fundraiser held at at Boss Dog Brewery on May 19.

“The event raised twice the amount that we expected!” said fund Vice President Liz Radivoyevitch. “We are grateful to the individuals and organizations who donated cash and raffle baskets. The generosity of the community means that we could help even more cadets in the Cleveland Heights Police Academy—and continue to keep Jason's memory alive.”

The organization will sponsor a team for the Oct. 6 Cleveland Heights Happy 5K run/walk and invites residents to join the team. All registrants will receive a team shirt and a chance to run/walk with the next class of cadets and memorial fund board members.

Connect with the Officer Jason West Fund on Facebook or visit www.officerjasonwest.org for news and updates.

The Officer Jason D. West Memorial Fund is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization that was started by area residents, businesses, and police officers to remember Officer West and his dedication to law enforcement.