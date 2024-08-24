Four things to know about yard signs

In advance of the upcoming general election, political yard signs are starting to pop up across University Heights. Here are some things to know, or be reminded of, to help get through Nov. 5:

Don’t even think about it. Please accept this gentle reminder that vandalizing or stealing yard signs is against the law, so don’t do it. People have been prosecuted in University Heights for stealing signs. Yard signs, with the emphasis on “yard.” While residents may place signs in their yards to promote politics or other issues (for example, “Home of a Heights Tiger”), the signs must be placed in the actual yard, not on the tree lawn (or “Devil’s Strip,” if you’re from Akron). This law exists to protect the right of way, so that visibility for drivers is not blocked. No vacancy. Place signs in your own yard, or in a neighbor’s yard after they give you permission. However, you legally may not place signs in vacant lots, public property, or medians. The election will end. On Nov. 6, you may drop off your yard signs at the Service Department for recycling.