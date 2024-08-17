CH seeks input on safety action plan at Aug. 21 open house

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, the city of Cleveland Heights and consultant partners Kimley-Horn and Seventh Hill will present an update on the city’s Comprehensive and Equitable Safety Action Plan (CESAP). Residents are encouraged to attend the open-house meeting at the Lee Road Library, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

The project team seeks ongoing community input regarding existing safety concerns throughout Cleveland Heights for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists alike.

After a thorough review of historical crash data and consideration of community concerns, the project team has identified projects and programs that it believes will bring tangible safety benefits to the community. Projects and programs will be prioritized according to their potential safety benefit, their contribution to improving equity in Cleveland Heights, and feedback provided by the public at this Aug. 21 open-house event.

The CESAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) initiative, which aims to support communities throughout the country in the drive toward Vision Zero—an effort underway internationally to prevent traffic fatalities and injuries.

When completed, the city’s CESAP will provide a basis upon which future funds can be obtained through the SS4A program and other federal grant programs, to implement infrastructure and policy improvements seeking to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes to zero on our roadway network.

For additional information, and to provide written feedback to help guide the project team as it develops CH’s CESAP, visit www.safestreets4ch.com.