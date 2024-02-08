FH announces 2024 Best of the Heights honors

Nineteen years ago, FutureHeights established its annual Best of the Heights Awards program to recognize the many unique businesses in Cleveland Heights and University Heights, and to celebrate their contributions to the local economy.

The 2024 selection process began with a round of nominations, followed by voting for the top vote getters in each category. Well over 1,400 total ballots were cast, demonstrating the enthusiasm with which Heights residents support their local business.

The winners and runners-up of the 2024 Best of the Heights Awards are:

Best Pizza: Dewey’s Pizza

Runners-up: Vero, Pizza Bogo

Best Coffee Shop: Phoenix Coffee

Runners-up: Rising Star, Stone Oven Bakery Cafe

Best Bakery: On the Rise

Runners-up: Stone Oven Bakery Cafe, Sweet Siren Bakery

Best Place to Take the Kids: Lee Road Library

Runners-up: S’il Vous Play, Nova’s Performing Arts Center

Best Place for Live Music: Cain Park

Runners-up: The Grog Shop, Heights Arts

Best Bar, Pub, or Tavern: The Bottlehouse Brewery & Meadery

Runners-up: The Tavern Co., Kensington Pub

Best Restaurant: Tommy’s

Runners-up: Zhug, Foodhisattva

Best Place to Take a Date: The Fairmount

Runners-up: Gigi’s on Fairmount, Cedar Lee Theatre

Best Clothing Store: Passport to Peru

Runners-up: Avalon Exchange, Still Point Gallery & Boutique

Best New Restaurant, Bar, Pub, Tavern: Sophie La Gourmande

Runners-up: Abundance Culinary, Market on Lee, Callaloo Cafe

Best Place to Get Your Car Serviced: Bryan’s Marathon

Runners-up: Simon’s Automotive Service, Alternative Solution Car Care

Best New University Heights Business: Zina Greek Street Food

Runners-up: Boaz Fresh Lebanese, Gold Plumbing

Best New Cleveland Heights Business: Olie’s Gift & Ship

Runners-up: Cedar Lee Bikes, Sweet Siren Bakery

Best Takeout: Tommy’s

Runners-up: Foodhisattva, Cilantro Thai

Best Outdoor Dining: The Fairmount

Runners-up: Boss Dog Brewing Co., The Tavern Co.

Best Place for Breakfast: Luna Bakery Cafe

Runners-up: The Inn on Coventry, Nubeigel

Best Community-Conscious Business: Tommy’s

Runners-up: Foodhisattva, Green Tara Yoga & Healing Arts, Nubeigel

Best Place to Work Out: Cleveland Heights Community Center

Runners-up: Green Tara Yoga & Healing Arts, Lotus Flower Yoga Collective

Best Barber Shop: Quintana’s Barber & Dream Spa

Runners-up: Eddy’s on Coventry, The Locker Room Barbershop

Best Salon or Spa: Shawn Paul Salon

Runners-up: Quintana’s Barber & Dream Spa, Studio Taylor

Best Place for a Manicure/Pedicure: Shawn Paul Salon

Runners-up: Quintana’s Barber & Dream Spa, Studio Taylor

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners: Tommy’s

Runners-up: Zhug, Green Tara Yoga & Healing Arts

Best Place to Find Unique Gifts: Heights Arts

Runners-up: Made Cleveland, Olie’s Gift & Ship

Best Plumber: Herb’s Plumbing & Heating

Runners-up: Elie’s Plumbing, Gold Plumbing

Best Electrician: Skettle Electric

Best Carpenter: Heights Home Crafts

Runners-up: Apple Construction, Hoose Restoration

Best HVAC: Verne & Ellsworth Hann

Best Snow Removal/Landscaper: Finley Landscaping Service

Runners-up: E.G. Murcia Landscaping, Saddler Lawn Care Service

Best Painter: Eve’s Painting & Home Repair

Runners-up: Edward’s Painting & Home Services, No Limit Painting

Best Home Renovation Resource/Contractor: Home Repair Resource Center

Runners-up: Heights Home Crafts, Apple Construction

Best Customer Restroom: CLE Urban Winery

Runners-up: Voodoo Brewery, Wizbang

Best Place to Work: Heights Libraries

Runners-up: Mac’s Backs-Books on Coventry, The Haunted House Restaurant

Best Exterior Style: Gigi’s on Fairmount

Runners-up: Anatolia Cafe, Rising Star, The Fairmount

Best Interior Style: Gigi’s on Fairmount

Runners-up: CLE Urban Winery, Wizbang

Best Cleveland Heights Business: Nubeigel

Runners-up: Foodhisattva, Green Tara Yoga & Healing Arts

Best University Heights Business: Bialy’s Bagels

Runners-up: Chicken Ranch, Odd Dog Coffee

Best Place for Youths to Hang Out: Heights Libraries

Runners-up: Lake Erie Ink, Cedar Lee Theatre

Best Programs for Youths: Heights Libraries

Runners-up: Lake Erie Ink, Nova’s Performing Arts Center

FutureHeights, Cleveland Heights’ nonprofit community development corporation, creates the categories, distributes the survey (in print and online) and tallies the results. All winners receive awards to display at their businesses.

To learn more about the Best of the Heights awards, and other FutureHeights programs that support the local economy, send an e-mail to info@futureheights.org, or call 216-320-1423.