FH announces 2024 Best of the Heights honors
Nineteen years ago, FutureHeights established its annual Best of the Heights Awards program to recognize the many unique businesses in Cleveland Heights and University Heights, and to celebrate their contributions to the local economy.
The 2024 selection process began with a round of nominations, followed by voting for the top vote getters in each category. Well over 1,400 total ballots were cast, demonstrating the enthusiasm with which Heights residents support their local business.
The winners and runners-up of the 2024 Best of the Heights Awards are:
Best Pizza: Dewey’s Pizza
Runners-up: Vero, Pizza Bogo
Best Coffee Shop: Phoenix Coffee
Runners-up: Rising Star, Stone Oven Bakery Cafe
Best Bakery: On the Rise
Runners-up: Stone Oven Bakery Cafe, Sweet Siren Bakery
Best Place to Take the Kids: Lee Road Library
Runners-up: S’il Vous Play, Nova’s Performing Arts Center
Best Place for Live Music: Cain Park
Runners-up: The Grog Shop, Heights Arts
Best Bar, Pub, or Tavern: The Bottlehouse Brewery & Meadery
Runners-up: The Tavern Co., Kensington Pub
Best Restaurant: Tommy’s
Runners-up: Zhug, Foodhisattva
Best Place to Take a Date: The Fairmount
Runners-up: Gigi’s on Fairmount, Cedar Lee Theatre
Best Clothing Store: Passport to Peru
Runners-up: Avalon Exchange, Still Point Gallery & Boutique
Best New Restaurant, Bar, Pub, Tavern: Sophie La Gourmande
Runners-up: Abundance Culinary, Market on Lee, Callaloo Cafe
Best Place to Get Your Car Serviced: Bryan’s Marathon
Runners-up: Simon’s Automotive Service, Alternative Solution Car Care
Best New University Heights Business: Zina Greek Street Food
Runners-up: Boaz Fresh Lebanese, Gold Plumbing
Best New Cleveland Heights Business: Olie’s Gift & Ship
Runners-up: Cedar Lee Bikes, Sweet Siren Bakery
Best Takeout: Tommy’s
Runners-up: Foodhisattva, Cilantro Thai
Best Outdoor Dining: The Fairmount
Runners-up: Boss Dog Brewing Co., The Tavern Co.
Best Place for Breakfast: Luna Bakery Cafe
Runners-up: The Inn on Coventry, Nubeigel
Best Community-Conscious Business: Tommy’s
Runners-up: Foodhisattva, Green Tara Yoga & Healing Arts, Nubeigel
Best Place to Work Out: Cleveland Heights Community Center
Runners-up: Green Tara Yoga & Healing Arts, Lotus Flower Yoga Collective
Best Barber Shop: Quintana’s Barber & Dream Spa
Runners-up: Eddy’s on Coventry, The Locker Room Barbershop
Best Salon or Spa: Shawn Paul Salon
Runners-up: Quintana’s Barber & Dream Spa, Studio Taylor
Best Place for a Manicure/Pedicure: Shawn Paul Salon
Runners-up: Quintana’s Barber & Dream Spa, Studio Taylor
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners: Tommy’s
Runners-up: Zhug, Green Tara Yoga & Healing Arts
Best Place to Find Unique Gifts: Heights Arts
Runners-up: Made Cleveland, Olie’s Gift & Ship
Best Plumber: Herb’s Plumbing & Heating
Runners-up: Elie’s Plumbing, Gold Plumbing
Best Electrician: Skettle Electric
Best Carpenter: Heights Home Crafts
Runners-up: Apple Construction, Hoose Restoration
Best HVAC: Verne & Ellsworth Hann
Best Snow Removal/Landscaper: Finley Landscaping Service
Runners-up: E.G. Murcia Landscaping, Saddler Lawn Care Service
Best Painter: Eve’s Painting & Home Repair
Runners-up: Edward’s Painting & Home Services, No Limit Painting
Best Home Renovation Resource/Contractor: Home Repair Resource Center
Runners-up: Heights Home Crafts, Apple Construction
Best Customer Restroom: CLE Urban Winery
Runners-up: Voodoo Brewery, Wizbang
Best Place to Work: Heights Libraries
Runners-up: Mac’s Backs-Books on Coventry, The Haunted House Restaurant
Best Exterior Style: Gigi’s on Fairmount
Runners-up: Anatolia Cafe, Rising Star, The Fairmount
Best Interior Style: Gigi’s on Fairmount
Runners-up: CLE Urban Winery, Wizbang
Best Cleveland Heights Business: Nubeigel
Runners-up: Foodhisattva, Green Tara Yoga & Healing Arts
Best University Heights Business: Bialy’s Bagels
Runners-up: Chicken Ranch, Odd Dog Coffee
Best Place for Youths to Hang Out: Heights Libraries
Runners-up: Lake Erie Ink, Cedar Lee Theatre
Best Programs for Youths: Heights Libraries
Runners-up: Lake Erie Ink, Nova’s Performing Arts Center
FutureHeights, Cleveland Heights’ nonprofit community development corporation, creates the categories, distributes the survey (in print and online) and tallies the results. All winners receive awards to display at their businesses.
To learn more about the Best of the Heights awards, and other FutureHeights programs that support the local economy, send an e-mail to info@futureheights.org, or call 216-320-1423.
Brenda Bailey
Brenda Bailey is the volunteer coordinator at FutureHeights, and a resident of Cleveland Heights since 2020.