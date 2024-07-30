UH moves forward with University Square and recycling

This July, University Heights City Council unanimously passed two items: the acceptance of the bid for new recycling carts, and the revised TIF ordinance that authorizes the Port Authority to issue new bonds for redeveloping University Square.



“Both are big deals,” University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said. “Both are victories for the city.”



Ordinance 2024-46 establishes Tax Increment Financing for the University Square redevelopment project. This amends an earlier agreement and paves the way for the long-awaited redevelopment plan by developers Brad Kowit and Gregg Levy. This TIF allows the Cuyahoga County Port Authority to issue new bonds that will replace the bonds that financed the original University Square project in 2001.



The Cuyahoga County Port Authority approved the TIF plan at its July 16 meeting.



“We will call another special meeting in August to cover the rest of the agreements necessary for the new developers to close on the property,” Brennan said. “After that, the steps that follow are the really exciting ones—additional project designs, and then construction on new retail and over 200 apartments, plus improvements to the parking garage.”



In addition, council accepted a bid from Otto Environmental Systems to provide recycling carts for residents. Nearly 1,700 households have opted-in to the new curbside recycling program. The carts will be delivered to residents early this fall.



“The modernization of recycling has been a goal of administration since 2019. At last, we have approval to purchase carts for all residents who have opted-in to the new program so far. It is not too late to request a cart. There will be a few extra. There will be future orders of carts. Here in University Heights, we are continuing to move forward and building a better tomorrow,” Brennan said.