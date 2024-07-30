Save the dates for Heights Music Hop

The Heights Music hop returns for it's 11th year this September.

The two-day event will kick off in the Cedar Fairmount district on Friday, Sept. 27.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, the hop moves to the Noble Gardeners' Market, open from 10 a.m. to noon, at the corner of Noble and Roanoke roads. On Saturday evening, hop performances will take place in the Cedar Lee district.

Plans for the 2024 Heights Music Hop are still underway. For updates on venues and performers, visit www.futureheights.org/events/2024-heights-music-hop/.