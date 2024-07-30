Park gazebo named for Mayor Infeld

Many people came together to create the space now known as Walter Stinson Community Park in University Heights. However, nobody deserves more credit than former University Heights Mayor Susan Infeld.

While The Walt has many features, including a playground, exercise equipment, native flowers, and a track, the heart of the park is the gazebo—and that’s why city leaders chose to name it after Infeld.



The gazebo was technically renamed after a council vote last December, and a plaque unveiling was held on July 11 prior to a summer concert. Nearly 100 people attended, including Infeld’s friends and family, University Heights residents, and elected officials.