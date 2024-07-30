Opinion suggesting that city control grocery stores is flawed

Jack Slater’s opinion in the July Heights Observer, "CH needs new approach to resolve grocery woes," reflects a wish for government control of food access with the proposed opening of city-controlled/city-owned grocery stores. When has government operated a business efficiently? Governments that nationalize industry or business overspend and the businesses become less productive.

Why? Because those running a government entity will be paid regardless of how much or how little money comes into the entity, while a private enterprise has to bring in money in order for the owners to eat.

Capitalism is flawed, but it is the only system that works overall. Communism failed in Soviet Russia for more than 70 years; it is continuing to fail in Cuba since [it began] 65 years ago. Venezuela, which was a wealthy country, has gone from riches to rags under Chavez's socialism and continues in this condition under the control of dictator Maduro. China's economy improved after it loosened its Communist hold, yet the economy is experiencing a downturn since there is still tyranny by the ruling class.

Prices for everything, not only food, have increased dramatically in the last few years. Food quality is degraded because of agricultural practices, not because those selling it want to make a profit. The profits are not "stolen from customers and workers." This statement sounds exactly like the slogans mouthed by Communists 100-plus years ago.

How does Mr. Slater imagine that a store will function by paying higher wages while offering products at a lower price? The most efficient businesses are those in private hands, not public ones.