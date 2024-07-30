Oak Tree Veterinary offers expanded services in new facility

Oak Tree Veterinary Hospital is proud to announce the August grand opening of its new facility on South Taylor Road. Oak Tree has operated as a veterinary hospital since 1950, and has been part of the Cleveland Heights community since 2013.

The new, modern building comprises 9,700 square feet and is located at 1794 S. Taylor Road, next to its former location.

The new hospital will have separate waiting areas for dogs and cats, 11 examination rooms, three surgical suites (soft tissue, orthopedic, and dentistry), and advanced imaging suites for radiology, ultrasound imaging, CT scans, and more. It will also feature an on-site pharmacy, stocked with pet medications and prescription-diet food. Exotic-pet care will be available, as will oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and emergency medical and surgical care. The new facility also offers expanded parking space.

In designing the new facility, co-owners and chief veterinarians Dr. Tracey Hitchcock and Dr. Scott Smith prioritized continuing to provide excellent veterinary health care and customer service to patients and clients in Cleveland Heights and in the surrounding areas.

“Scott and I have grown this business from a two-doctor practice, just him and I, to where it is today,” said Hitchcock. “We have put our heart and soul into this practice. Our commitment to excellence has remained unwavering, and we look forward to continuing to serve the community and our furry companions with the highest level of care.”

With its new, larger hospital, Oak Tree will be able to expand its capacity to care for patients, and reduce stressful experiences for both client and patient.

“We outgrew our current facility years ago,” said Hitchcock. “First, we converted a storage room into an exam room and expanded our hours of operation, but it wasn’t enough to continue to care for the patients the way we wanted to.”

“Cleveland Heights is a health care-minded community where people expect veterinary healthcare to be as inclusive and advanced as human medicine; where they prefer to know their providers and feel familiar with them,” said Smith. “I wanted to be a business owner able to offer the resources for people to grow in their area of professional passion. To be able to see employees become better educated and trained in their field.”

The new building’s design process involved more than four years of research, development, and planning. The design team comprised city planners, architects, general contractors, information technology professionals, and veterinary software engineers.

For additional information on Oak Tree Veterinary Hospital and the opening of its new building, visit www.oaktreevet.net.