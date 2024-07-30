Join CH Dems for 'Save Democracy' book discussion

What can you do when it seems politics is stacked against you, vital institutions are collapsing before your very eyes, the powerful have wrestled every ounce of venom they can muster to promote their own self-interests, and you are so depressed by it all that you can’t remember when you last laughed?

One answer to this question is the book Democracy or Else: How to Save Democracy in 10 Easy Steps, by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor, with Josh Holloway.

This is not a book review, though it might seem like one. Okay, here’s the part that will seem like a book review: The book is super practical, with chapters like Vote Early and Vote Often, Volunteer, The Buck Stops Here. It has a chapter on how to make the most out of your donations, and tips on being a great canvasser. It is very practical stuff. The book is also very funny and includes cartoons. Best of all, it is a fast, easy, fun read and serves as motivation to get to work. Profits from the sale of the book go to Vote Save America.

Join the Cleveland Heights Democratic Club on Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., at the Noble Neighborhood Library (2800 Noble Road) to discuss the book.

We know how important this election is. According to Project 2025, if things go the way one candidate wants, this could be our last election with actual consequences.

The book can be purchased at Mac's Backs and other book stores, or ordered from your library.

Join the CH Democrats for this important discussion; advance registration is not required. For additional information, visit www.clevelandheightsdems.com, or send an e-mail to robinkoslen@gmail.com.